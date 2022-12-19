Casual gaming opens up a far greater opportunity for advertising than hardcore gaming: Gaurav Agarwal, Gamezop

As per an InMobi report, six out of 10 advertisers started leveraging mobile gaming advertising only during the pandemic. "In India, there are 400-500 million Internet users, who play games. The reason why advertiser interest has increased is because the number of eyeballs glued to gaming has also increased significantly over the last year or so. Last year, more marketers took notice of the industry. They started taking it as more of a rigid source of entertainment for the general audience," says Gaurav Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, Gamezop.