Casual gaming opens up a far greater opportunity for advertising than hardcore gaming: Gaurav Agarwal, Gamezop

The co-founder of Gamezop shares why platforms as well as advertisers see casual gaming as a more viable option to reach out to a wider audience.
The gaming industry in India has witnessed quite a boom over the past two years, i.e, during COVID. This sharp increase in consumer interest has also led to a sharp increase in marketers’ interest.
As per an InMobi report, six out of 10 advertisers started leveraging mobile gaming advertising only during the pandemic. "In India, there are 400-500 million Internet users, who play games. The reason why advertiser interest has increased is because the number of eyeballs glued to gaming has also increased significantly over the last year or so. Last year, more marketers took notice of the industry. They started taking it as more of a rigid source of entertainment for the general audience," says Gaurav Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, Gamezop.
The pandemic saw gaming become a legitimate source of entertainment for people. Agarwal says this was due to the fact that, during the pandemic, gaming companies did a good job of promoting as well as creating more engaging games.
“The interest in gaming hasn’t declined, post-COVID. We’re adding new gamers at a rate that is significantly greater than what it was pre- pandemic.”
Gamezop is a plug-and-play gaming platform that any non-gaming app or website can use to introduce gaming to their users. If platforms want to increase the time spent on their app or website, they can look at small games as a way to further drive engagement.
"That's where Gamezop comes in. We provide a variety of light HTML5 games that can provide an additional way for platforms to drive audience engagement," Agarwal shares.
Over 5,000 apps and websites have integrated Gamezop on their platform. These include the likes of Amazon, SonyLIV, Paytm, Samsung Internet, Goibibo, Airtel, among others.
"What we do is embed games within the platform of our collaborators. Their users can consume their content, while simultaneously engaging with a small video game," Agarwal mentions.
Thus, the consumer isn't required to download a game, but will get a host of games, while engaging with another platform. On the advertising side, Agarwal says, the company engages with about 45 million users on a daily basis.
"This opens up a great opportunity for advertising with us. We monetise our games with ads and share a percentage of the revenue we make with our (distribution) partners."
The games are monetised via premium branded video as well as pre-roll/mid-roll inventory ads. The concept of Gamezop, and having light video games feature on platforms that one regularly visits, may be an effective way to engage a casual gamer, someone who isn't heavily inclined to play games. Agarwal says that these games have a universal appeal. People across age groups can play them.
"Mid-core and hardcore games cover only a niche segment of the gaming market. Anybody with a smartphone, irrespective of age, can indulge in casual gameplay once in a while, but not everybody will play a game like 'Call of Duty'. People who play mid-core and hardcore games can be of a particular age – they’re generally Gen Z. But that is not the case for casual games," Agarwal said.
So, while these hardcore games and content around them would be seeing more targeting advertisements, the demographic target for advertisers with casual games is much larger.
Owing to the sheer size of the number of people indulging in casual gaming, Agarwal says there isn't a single advertiser segment that isn't interested in collaborating with a platform like Gamezop.
However, he shares that OTT platforms, e-commerce, FMCG products, and food delivery platforms, have had the greatest spend on ads on Gamezop.
The company doesn't develop HTML5 games that are featured on it internally. They outsource these games from various developers depending on the quality of the game. After licensing these game, they request the developers of these games to modify on the basis of responses they get.
"We have seen that different platforms want to add different types of games. A user on a platform like Amazon may want to consume slightly different games compared to a user on MX player. We've seen that platforms, after working with us for some time, clearly identify gaming categories that are working better for them. Hence, we operate within all gaming categories," he said.
By categories, Agarwal distinguishes casual gaming into sports and racing, puzzles, and adventure, among others. "We are very agnostic when it comes to acquiring good titles. Of course, the game has to meet certain criterias. It needs to have a certain art style, it needs to have good depth, it needs to be optimized perfectly so that performance is not an issue on any device."
Opining on what 2023 would bring for the gaming industry in terms of ads, Agarwal says, "I think that games are going to get more engaging and more and more number of non-gamers will continue to become casual gamers. Moving forward, I believe new age brands, which are obviously drive the marketing budgets in this country significantly will be seeing gaming inventory as a more meaningful ad spend and it will command a greater chunk for the total ad spends these companies have."
With dentsu reporting that the country will have about 700 million gamers in 2025, the prospect of gaming for advertisers is only about to increase. In this, casual gaming will definitely hold the lion's share.