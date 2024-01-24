Comic Con India gets acquired by NODWIN Gaming

NODWIN Gaming move aims to expand its entertainment portfolio.
NODWIN Gaming,a player in South Asia's esports and gaming industry, has acquired Comic Con India, a company known for hosting multiple pop cultural festivals in India. The acquisition leads to diversification in its portfolio and also marks an expansion in the global entertainment landscape.
NODWIN Gaming will acquire 100% of Comic Con India's shares at a valuation of INR 55 Crore through a cash and share swap from its founders, Jatin Varma and Karan Kalra. The managing team will also become shareholders by swapping 27.5 Crores of their Comicon India shares with NODWIN shares.
Jatin Varma, founder, Comic Con India stated “For more than a decade, we have worked tirelessly to build a unique space in India for promoting and celebrating popular culture. And with that goal in our mind, I am very excited to join hands with NODWIN Gaming in taking the next step and building upon this goal together”.
Karan Kalra, partner and director, Comic Con India, added “I am absolutely thrilled that this strategic partnership will enable us to deliver amazing events and experiences to pop culture fans across India”.
Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director, NODWIN Gaming, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome the managing team of Comic Con India as partners and shareholders in NODWIN Gaming. Our quest for drawing millions of fans across the world will get another level up with Comicon."
NODWIN Gaming plans to expand Comic Con India into its portfolio, to offer a platform for gaming enthusiasts, comic fans, and pop culture enthusiasts. The strategic move aims to redefine the entertainment industry, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries.