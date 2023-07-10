Esports confirmed as official medal sport at Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya

Lokesh Suji, Director of the Esports Federation of India (ESFI), and the Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) expressed his excitement about the development by saying, "The decision and announcement by both the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC) to include esports as a medal event at the 20th Asian Games, subsequent to the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, is warmly embraced by ESFI. With this announcement, it becomes crucial for us to expedite the development of our infrastructure, education programs, training facilities, and overall awareness within the esports ecosystem. Additionally, it is imperative that we provide our athletes with top-notch equipment and resources, empowering them to deliver their best performances on international stages. We encourage the entire nation to embrace this remarkable development.”