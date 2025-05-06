Dream Sports collaborates with Microsoft at WAVES 2025

Dream Sports, an Indian leading sports technology company has recently announced a gaming collaboration with Microsoft, at the inaugural edition of World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit 2025 (WAVES), Mumbai. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at the event saw the two companies unite to further India's gaming market, and build for future-gaming innovations.

The collaboration will explore opportunities to publish Microsoft’s gaming portfolio in the India region, and offer more AI-powered experiences to Indian gamers.

Together, Dream Sports and Microsoft will unlock the full potential of India’s gaming market, fueled by Dream Sports’ deep understanding of the young, tech-savvy, gaming community.

Commenting on the partnership, Harsh Jain, co-founder & CEO, Dream Sports said: “We are eager to build innovative & future ready experiences by leveraging Microsoft’s deep technical & AI expertise along with our base of 250 million Indian users. We look forward to working together to redefine the future of online gaming in India."

We are excited to explore a collaboration with Dream Sports, leveraging their vast ecosystem of 250 million users. Together, Microsoft and Dream Sports aim to elevate the Indian gaming landscape by tailoring it to local needs and delivering transformative AI-driven experiences.” by Puneet Chandok, president, Microsoft India and South Asia.

At a time when the Indian gaming industry is at the helm of a revolution, such efforts will help leverage new-age tech and resources for more interactive experiences, and a better developer’s infrastructure. Both companies highlighted the significance of concerted action, and believe this is just the beginning of a long-term collaboration focused on innovation, access, and building for India’s next billion gamers.

Fueling this vision is a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure and emergence of India as the second-largest mobile gaming market. By hitting the $3.8 Bn mark in FY24, India’s gaming market has developed into a massive ecosystem of close to 600 million gamers (Leveling up: State of India Interactive).

With enablers such as seamless internet access, smart-phone penetration and greater catalysts of support within the public, investor, policy, and academia sphere, the share of gamers has increased manifold across diverse segments, with 66% gamers from non-metro cities and 44% female gamers.