Esports company NODWIN expects revenue from brand sponsorships to triple in 2023

With esports tournaments, the scope for brand placements is much higher, as compared to traditional sports, Sheth asserts. "When we organise these tournaments, we are the ones controlling the broadcast. The branding opportunity is immense. From showing existing commercials to placing the products within the game itself, esports tournaments have more branding avenues than traditional sports. We are able to integrate the brands in the most seamless manner. The athletes also interact with the brand during gameplay."