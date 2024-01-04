eSports has become an integral part of the digital entertainment landscape: Girish Menon, JetSynthesys

The year that just went by can be hailed as one of the more remarkable years for the growing industry of eSports and gaming in India. The reinstatement of India’s most popular competitive game Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) acted as a direct shot of adrenaline in the seemingly declining relevance of competitive gaming in India in the earlier part of the year. Post the reinstatement, multiple stakeholders in the business, the event organisers, the streaming platforms and the broadcasters, and the athletes that partake in these tournaments, have gained substantially in the past year.