FanCode enters exclusive partnership with Volleyball World

FanCode, India’s premier sports destination, signed a two-year exclusive broadcast deal with Volleyball World, to give volleyball fans access to over 2000 matches from the Volleyball World portfolio. Volleyball World is a new partnership between the FIVB and the CVC Capital Partners aimed at driving growth, innovation, and investment in volleyball around the globe. Fans will now be able to live-stream the action exclusively on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and www.fancode.com.
The marquee events to be streamed include the 2023 Beach Volleyball World Championships, Volleyball Nations League 2023 and 2024, and the Olympic Qualification Tournaments in 2023. These highly prestigious events are widely regarded as top-tier competitions in the sport of volleyball, featuring a lineup of elite players and drawing in viewership from all around the world.
The first tournament to go live on FanCode is the Beach Pro Tour during its stop in Uberlandia, Brazil, scheduled between 26 to 30 April. The Beach Pro Tour is also set to make its first-ever trip to India with a new event in Goa from October 19 to 22. The event is part of a multi-year agreement that brings the tour to the stunning sands of Miramar Beach in Panaji, Goa’s capital city. FanCode will be live-streaming all the action for the viewers to enjoy.
Speaking on the partnership, Prasana Krishnan, co-founder, FanCode said, “This partnership will enable us to provide more value to our growing user base by offering access to a diverse lineup of sports. Volleyball is becoming a popular sport in India and fans can now watch marquee volleyball events from around the globe on FanCode.”
Felix von Knorring, head of media, Volleyball World added, “We’re delighted to be partnering with FanCode to bring the best of volleyball to Indian fans. The country has a rich history of the sport and it's been on an upswing recently. With our collaboration, we are confident about growing the sport in the country, building a dedicated fan base, and supporting professional volleyball talent.”
According to an Ormax Media report, India is home to 56 million volleyball players and it is amongst the top 10 most popular sports in the country. Globally, volleyball is the fourth most popular sport in the world.