FanCode secures exclusive digital rights for SAFF Championship

The tournament will kick-off on June 21 and run till July 4, with a total of 15 matches being played.
FanCode will exclusively live stream the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. All the matches will be played in Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. The tournament will kick-off on June 21 and run till July 4, with a total of 15 matches being played.
Fans will be eagerly anticipating the India-Pakistan clash, scheduled for the opening day at 7:30 PM. India will then face Nepal on June 24, before ending the group stage with a game against Kuwait on June 27.
Football fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play and www.fancode.com
The other group consists of Lebanon, Bhutan, Maldives and Bangladesh. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.
India come into the tournament as defending champions and will be high on confidence after the recent success in the Hero Intercontinental Cup. Some of the marquee players in action will include captain Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Lalengmawia Ralte.
FanCode's collaboration with SAFF Championship further strengthens its commitment to providing unparalleled access to live Indian football content to its growing user base. The platform previously streamed the Hero Super Cup, Santosh Trophy, Stafford Challenge Cup, Kerala Premier League and Goa Professional league.
With interactive streaming features such as live stats, data, and analysis on the match screen, FanCode’s digital-first streaming gives sports fans an immersive experience. FanCode is also offering tour passes at affordable prices for fans apart from monthly and yearly subscriptions.