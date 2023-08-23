FanCode to exclusively broadcast FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 in India

Quadrennial event to run from August 25-September 10, and take place in multiple countries for the first time.
FanCode, India’s premier sports destination, has acquired exclusive broadcast rights for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The event will be streamed live from August 25 to September 10. The World Cup will be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia - the first time that multiple countries will be hosting the event. Five venues across the three countries will be hosting the games.
Top 32 teams of the world, including basketball powerhouse USA will be taking part in the event. Serbia, Australia, Japan, France, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Greece & China are some of the top teams that will be in action. Spain are the defending champions, while USA & Yugoslavia are the most successful teams with five titles each.
Basketball fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play and www.fancode.com.
Some of the biggest stars of the game will be in action, including Luka Doncic (Slovenia), Anthony Edwards (USA), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada), Karl Anthony Towns (Dominican Republic), Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia), Nikola Vucevic (Montenegro), Jordan Clarkson (Philippines), Kyle Anderson (China) and Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania). More than 50 NBA stars will be taking part in the tournament. The full schedule can be accessed here.
FanCode has been the home of global basketball and previously livestreamed the NBA. It also provides access to some of the top European basketball leagues and had livestreamed the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2019.