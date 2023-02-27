FanCode to exclusively Livestream West Indies tour of South Africa 2023 in India

The tour gets underway from February 28 with a two-Test series before a three-match ODI and T20I series respectively.
India’s premier sports streaming platform FanCode, will exclusively livestream the West Indies tour of South Africa in India. The tour gets underway from February 28 with a two-Test series before a three-match ODI and T20I series respectively.
Cricket fans can watch all the action from the series on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and www.fancode.com.
With interactive streaming features such as live stats, data, and analysis on the match screen, FanCode’s digital-first streaming gives sports fans an immersive experience. FanCode is also offering tour passes at affordable prices for fans apart from monthly and yearly subscriptions.
Shai Hope and Rovman Powell will lead the ODI and T20I team respectively for West Indies. The Test squad will be led by Kraigg Braithwaite. Temba Bavuma has replaced Dean Elgar as skipper of the South African Test squad. The Proteas will be relying on in-form Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada to step up after a disappointing outing previously against Australia.