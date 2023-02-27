FanCode to exclusively Livestream West Indies tour of South Africa 2023 in India

Shai Hope and Rovman Powell will lead the ODI and T20I team respectively for West Indies. The Test squad will be led by Kraigg Braithwaite. Temba Bavuma has replaced Dean Elgar as skipper of the South African Test squad. The Proteas will be relying on in-form Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada to step up after a disappointing outing previously against Australia.