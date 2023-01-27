FanCode to live-stream England tour of South Africa 2023 in India

The three-match ODI series will be played between January 27 and February 1.
India’s premier sports streaming platform FanCode will live-stream England’s tour of South Africa starting this Friday, January 27. The three-match ODI series culminates on February 1. All three ODIs will be streamed on FanCode’s app (Android, iOS, TV) and on www.fancode.com.
The series will be crucial for the hosts as they look to achieve direct qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India later this year. All three ODIs are part of the World Cup Super League that determines qualification for the marquee tournament. Meanwhile, England will look to begin 2023 on a winning note and prepare to mount a successful World Cup defence.
With this series and more international cricket to be streamed on FanCode, such as the two-match Test series between Zimbabwe and West Indies early in February, FanCode has a packed calendar for cricket lovers. It is also currently streaming the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, and the Bangladesh Premier League.
Current ODI and T20 World Champions England will be led by Jos Buttler and will feature the likes of Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan and others. This series will also mark the comeback of all-rounder Jofra Archer after a two-year injury lay-off. South Africa’s pace attack will be raring to go on home turf, headlined by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, while their batting will be led by Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, and David Miller.
With interactive streaming features such as live stats, data, and analysis on the match screen, FanCode’s digital-first streaming gives sports fans an immersive experience. FanCode is also offering tour passes at affordable prices for fans apart from monthly and yearly subscriptions.