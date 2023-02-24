FanCode to Livestream Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United

The final will be played on Sunday, February 26 at Wembley stadium at 10 PM IST.
FanCode will exclusively livestream the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United. The final will be played on Sunday, February 26 at Wembley stadium at 10 PM IST.
Football fans can watch all the action from the Carabao Cup Final on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and www.fancode.com.
The Carabao Cup is one of the biggest domestic tournaments in England and wasn't being live streamed this season in India until now. There was a strong demand from both sets of fans for access to the final.
Both teams have been in red-hot form and seen a revival in their fortunes this season. Manchester United are currently third in the league table while Newcastle United occupy the fifth spot. Manchester United defeated Barcelona in the Europa League to reach the Round of 16 and remain in contention for all four major trophies this season. The Carabao Cup will present an opportunity for both teams to secure their first trophy of the season.
Manchester United will be relying on top players like Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, David de Gea and Lisandro Martinez. Manager Erik Ten Hag will look to secure the first trophy for the Red Devils under his reign.
For Newcastle United, all eyes will be on Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier. They’ll miss the services of their star goalkeeper Nick Pope as he will be suspended after receiving a red card in the previous league game against Liverpool, while second-choice keeper Martin Dubravka will be cup-tied as he was on loan at Manchester United earlier this season and played for them in the Carabao Cup. Interestingly, Dubravka will get a winner’s medal if Manchester United wins.
With the addition of the Carabao Cup, FanCode continues to strengthen its football portfolio across Indian and international tournaments. The Hero Santosh Trophy, Stafford Challenge Cup, Hero Futsal Club Championship, and Cam Goa Professional League League are among the football tournaments currently being streamed on FanCode. Earlier, FanCode had also streamed the Dubai Super Cup which featured top teams like Arsenal, Liverpool, AC Milan and Lyon.