Game streaming platform Loco introduces influencer loyalty programs to boost advertiser interest

It really gives advertisers new tools to connect with potential customers that they didn't have earlier, according to Pandita. "It can be as simple as if you watch five streams of a particular influencer, you can get a perk that can be sponsored by the advertisers. Or a brand can say that we are taking top supporters of a particular influencer out for an event. So they can really start also engaging with the audience in a way which they cannot do on other platforms," he adds.