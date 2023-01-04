Games24X7 hopes to generate ad revenue and attract in-game brand integrations in 2023

“Advertising revenue in gaming is almost non-existent today. But as you get more eyeballs and more engagement, there will come a tipping point when the brands will start advertising on casual game gaming platforms. Gamers don't typically like interruptions in the gameplay. So the advertising will be integrated into the game and will be very subtle. I feel we will see brand advertising embedded in the core journey of the games. We would also see that the personas and the characters in the games will absorb some of these brand advertising angles,” he says.