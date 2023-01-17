Gaming companies seek regulatory distinction between video games and real money games

In the draft notification by ministry, 'video games' and 'online games played for stakes' are combined under one definition.
According to a report in The Economic Times, gaming companies in India have asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to establish a distinction between video games and real money games.
The terms "video games" and "online games played for stakes" are combined in the ministry's most recent draught notification. Globally, the two are defined differently, with "video games" referring to games that do not involve staking money. The "video game industry" is the industry that looks after those games.
According to experts, as the number of games in India grows, clear rules must evolve. To discuss this, the companies have requested a stakeholder meeting.
The Centre will meet with several gaming companies on Tuesday to discuss the recently proposed amendments to the IT Rules, 2021. The policy will be discussed by all major industry bodies, policy advocacy groups, and industry stakeholders.
Rajeev Chandrashekhar, the minister of state for electronics and information technology, met with children, parents, teachers, Esports athletes, gamers, and safety and trust organisations on January 11 to discuss proposed online gaming rules.
Among the main concerns raised during the meeting were the lack of clarity in the definition of an online game, the implementation of KYC norms, and child safety.