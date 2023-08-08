Global Esports partners with NUMBER as title sponsor for BGMS 2023

Renowned for its specially designed gaming earbuds that enhance the gaming experience, NUMBER recently introduced its Super Bud Pro Series to coincide with the resurgence of competitive mobile gaming in India. The collaboration will feature the NUMBER logo prominently displayed on the center of the Global Esports team jerseys during BGMS 2023, highlighting the synergy between esports and cutting-edge technology. Both entities share a mutual drive to push boundaries and elevate their respective industries to new heights.