Global Esports partners with NUMBER as title sponsor for BGMS 2023

The partnership will see the BGMI team donning NUMBER-branded jerseys throughout the tournament.
Global Esports, a prominent esports organization in India, has secured a major partnership with NUMBER, a premium brand specializing in smart wearables and gaming earbuds. NUMBER will serve as the Title Sponsor for Global Esports' BGMI roster in the upcoming BGMS Season 2, a highly anticipated esports event. The partnership will see the BGMI team donning NUMBER-branded jerseys throughout the tournament.
Renowned for its specially designed gaming earbuds that enhance the gaming experience, NUMBER recently introduced its Super Bud Pro Series to coincide with the resurgence of competitive mobile gaming in India. The collaboration will feature the NUMBER logo prominently displayed on the center of the Global Esports team jerseys during BGMS 2023, highlighting the synergy between esports and cutting-edge technology. Both entities share a mutual drive to push boundaries and elevate their respective industries to new heights.
Rushindra Sinha, co-founder of Global Esports, expressed excitement about the sponsorship, stating, "We are thrilled to onboard NUMBER as our title sponsor for BGMS 2023. Their commitment towards delivering well-designed high-quality products at an affordable price aligns with our vision to deliver at the highest stages and take the Indian gaming industry to the next level."
BGMS 2023, scheduled to commence on August 4, 2023, will feature the participation of 24 Indian teams. The tournament will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Rooter at 9.30 PM IST. This marks the second season organized by Nodwin Gaming and Star Sports and boasts a significant prize pool of INR 2,10,00,000 (over $250,000). Over a span of 22 days, the LAN event will be broadcasted in Hindi, Tamil, and English.
Jigar Mehta, CEO & founder of NUMBER, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, "With this partnership, we mark our journey into the esports world and are here to stay, play & win the journey." The collaboration between Global Esports and NUMBER reflects their shared commitment to advancing the esports community in India and providing gamers with top-notch gaming audio accessories.