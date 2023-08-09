Gods Reign onboards ‘Times OOH’ as Title Sponsor for BGMS 2023

Through this partnership, Gods Reign will be launching a billboard initiative across multiple cities including Delhi and Bangalore.
In a ground-breaking move that will revolutionize the Indian Esports landscape, Gods Reign, one of the country’s leading Esports and gaming entertainment companies has roped in Times OOH, a leading OOH media firm in the Indian outdoor Advertising industry, as its ‘Title Sponsor’ for the Battlegrounds Master Series (BGMS) 2023. This marks the first-ever collaboration between an Indian Esports organization and OOH advertising, opening up an innovative avenue of sponsorships for the nation’s Esports organizations to leverage.
Standing as a leader in the Indian OOH industry with ~24% of the market share of the industry, Times OOH has been providing comprehensive OOH advertising solutions at Premium, Strategic & High Dwell time locations such as Airports, Metro, City Media & Digital OOH inventories. Through this powerful collaboration, Gods Reign and Times OOH will launch a billboard initiative across multiple cities including Delhi and Bangalore to extend the thrilling world of Esports to a wider audience.
By not just targeting dedicated gamers, this initiative seeks to captivate traditional sports spectators, offering them a glimpse into the fast-paced, competitive world of Esports and bridging the gap between conventional sports and Esports. Additionally, Times OOH will also hold the title spot on Gods Reign's team jersey for BGMS Season 2.
Sharing his expert views on this association, Aman Nanda, chief strategy officer, Times OOH says, “Times OOH has always believed in investing in premium properties which offers leading position to us and our group in the fraternity. We have seen that Gods Reign has embodied competitive Esports excellence and the best of gaming culture over the last half-decade hence we found a perfect synergy in the association. As an advertising organization, we consider Esports as the next big disruptive category, especially in the OOH space which caters to a wide variety of audience and especially at airports that has a large extent of high tech & sports enthusiasts’ audience”.
Gods Reign is one of the 24 teams that is directly invited to the BGMS 2023 LAN tournament which will be broadcasted on Star Sports, facilitating nationwide access to the team's ardent supporters. The association with Gods Reign will enable Times OOH to augment its brand prominence within the organization’s fanbase as well as the rapidly evolving Esports sector as this category is expected to become a cornerstone in the advertising industry.
“Forming an alliance with Times OOH enables us to amplify our fundamental operations by enhancing the competitive prowess of our teams in the biggest Esports events in South Asia. With a relentless focus on innovation and collaboration, the company is set to redefine the industry's landscape. This Partnership highlights our shared vision and dedication to fostering the best competitive experience for our fans by delivering exceptional performance,” shares K.R.ROHITH, CEO of Gods Reign.
The television broadcast of the inaugural season of the BGMI Masters Series (2022) showed a record-breaking performance and surpassed the 100 million viewership milestone. Following the success of season 1, the ongoing season 2 of the BGMI Masters Series, will be live until August 27, 2023, on the Star Sports Network.