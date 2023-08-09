Gods Reign onboards ‘Times OOH’ as Title Sponsor for BGMS 2023

Sharing his expert views on this association, Aman Nanda, chief strategy officer, Times OOH says, “Times OOH has always believed in investing in premium properties which offers leading position to us and our group in the fraternity. We have seen that Gods Reign has embodied competitive Esports excellence and the best of gaming culture over the last half-decade hence we found a perfect synergy in the association. As an advertising organization, we consider Esports as the next big disruptive category, especially in the OOH space which caters to a wide variety of audience and especially at airports that has a large extent of high tech & sports enthusiasts’ audience”.