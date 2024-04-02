Hitwicket partners with commentator Harsha Bhogle to enhance global cricket gaming experience

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Strategy-driven cricket gaming startup, Hitwicket partners with cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle to enhance the cricket gaming experience of fans worldwide. Harsha Bhogle will play the role of a strategic investor and infuse his expert insights to craft cricket content with Hitwicket, merging his extensive cricketing knowledge with the virtual world of mobile gaming.
Hitwicket is a virtual world where every user plays the role of an owner, coach, and captain of a cricket team, ensuring enduring engagement. Harsha Bhogle's involvement is expected to enhance Hitwicket's global outreach to 50 million downloads within the next 2 years.
Harsha Bhogle is a figure in the global cricket broadcasting industry with over 40 years of experience as a cricket commentator. His knowledge and passion for the game have solidified his status as “The Voice of Cricket”. Hitwicket’s vision of revolutionising mobile cricket gaming and its potential to enhance the sport in new markets around the world led to Harsha’s involvement with the brand. Hitwicket aims to leverage Harsha’s expertise to co-create unique gaming experiences for cricket fans around the world.
According to the release, Hitwicket has evolved over the years introducing new segments through technology gaining recognition for developing a game that strikes a balance between simplicity and depth. On average an Indian gamer spends 3.4 hours per week on mid-core games, while Hitwicket's users spend 4.9 hours per week on the app, showcasing its strong appeal to cricket enthusiasts worldwide. 19% of Hitwicket's user base is women, one of the highest for any sports game, and its interface and gameplay cater to ages 10 to 60 making it simple to play.
Hitwicket is played in 109 countries around the world with India, Australia, UK, and USA being the top 4 markets. Cricket is gaining recognition in the USA with Major League Cricket and the country will also be hosting the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup in June 2024. Notable franchise owners like Satya Nadella, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mukesh Ambani are among those backing the sport's growth in the region. Hitwicket has managed to create a gateway for American audiences to understand the sport as they have grown 2X in the last 3 months in the market, with 40% of the users experiencing cricket for the very first time.
Commenting on the investment, Harsha Bhogle stated, "I'm thrilled to join Hitwicket as an investor and contribute to the evolution of mobile cricket gaming. Hitwicket's innovative approach and commitment to delivering an immersive gaming experience make it a standout player in the industry. Hitwicket's potential to build a global gaming franchise is truly inspiring. I’m looking forward to Hitwicket's potential to be the Made in India cricket game that unites India with the rest of the world and elevates the country's profile in mobile cricket gaming. Its global promise signifies that a game from India can indeed touch the world.”
Co-founders of Hitwicket, Keerti Singh, and Kashyap Reddy, expressed their excitement about Bhogle's involvement, stating, "We are thrilled to have Mr. Bhogle on board. His extensive experience, insights into cricket, and passion for the game will be invaluable assets for us. Having met Mr. Bhogle last month and discussed the vision and potential of Hitwicket, we are even more excited to have him join us as an investor. With Mr. Bhogle's guidance, we are confident that Hitwicket will continue to scale new heights and establish itself as a global leader in the gaming industry."
As Hitwicket continues its journey, the company remains committed to shaping the future of mobile gaming as a leading cricket brand from India, engaging users worldwide. In a landscape dominated by international titles, Hitwicket seeks to stand out as a unique Indian game, recognised for its innovation and immersive gameplay experience. It is positioned to become the first Made in India game for India and the world, captivating sports enthusiasts from both domestic and global markets.