Hitwicket partners with commentator Harsha Bhogle to enhance global cricket gaming experience

Hitwicket is played in 109 countries around the world with India, Australia, UK, and USA being the top 4 markets. Cricket is gaining recognition in the USA with Major League Cricket and the country will also be hosting the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup in June 2024. Notable franchise owners like Satya Nadella, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mukesh Ambani are among those backing the sport's growth in the region. Hitwicket has managed to create a gateway for American audiences to understand the sport as they have grown 2X in the last 3 months in the market, with 40% of the users experiencing cricket for the very first time.