iGaming on boarded Esha Gupta as brand ambassador

The partnership is aimed at amplifying the brand’s sportsbook and casino segment across digital and offline channels.
Southeast Asia’s Khelraja has signed actor Esha Gupta as its brand ambassador.
Under the long-term association, the Bollywood and Telugu star will promote Khelraja’s sportsbook and casino segment across digital and offline marketing channels.
Khelraja’s latest association comes close on the heels of its partnership with Manchester United and France legend Patrice Evra and is a momentous development for the growth of the Khelraja brand as well as Southeast Asia’s larger iGaming ecosystem.
Speaking on the association, Japneet Singh Sethi, country manager – Khelraja, said, “Khelraja is already extremely popular amongst Southeast Asia’s growing community of online gamers, thanks to the range of its offerings. As one of the coolest iGaming platforms, it has a natural synergy with Esha Gupta, whose bold and vivacious persona has enthralled and entertained millions of people across the continent. Bringing her on board as the brand ambassador for our Sportsbook and Casino segments was an obvious choice. With her as the face of the brand, we are confident of accelerating our current growth trajectory and achieving greater operational scale than ever.”
Esha Gupta added, “As one of the top iGaming platforms in Southeast Asia, Khelraja offers a bouquet of options for digital-first people like me, who play online games while also getting a chance to earn real money rewards. I am delighted to be representing Khelraja as its brand ambassador and am looking forward to representing the brand’s offerings across channels.”