Intel collaborates with Dentsu Gaming & StreamO to launch its latest campaign

The campaign featured leading OEMs including ASUS, Acer, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo India, MSI, GIGABYTE, and ASRock Inc.
Intel in association with Dentsu Gaming & StreamO – India's first live-stream sponsorship bazaar where brands meet live-streamers to reach Gen Z, collaborated for the gaming festival - ‘Intel Gamer Days 2023’. Titled ‘Intel Gamer Days X Dentsu Gaming X StreamO’, the campaign aimed to target the Gen Z audience, who are engaged with the gaming community across 29 countries around the world. It effortlessly focused on reaching out to millions of gaming enthusiasts while also unlocking the potential of Gen Z gaming communities.
The brand, in association with Dentsu Gaming – a solution from dentsu India that captures the gaming’s explosive audience growth, and StreamO, aspired to address the challenges of targeting Gen Z gamers who typically dislike traditional advertising and frequently use ad-blockers while also dealing with issues faced due to continuous live-streaming.
The ‘Intel Gamer Days X Dentsu Gaming X StreamO’ campaign demonstrated the gaming community's extraordinary power as well as the enormous potential of the Indian gaming business.
The campaign featured leading OEMs including ASUS, Acer, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo India, MSI, GIGABYTE, and ASRock Inc. along with 300+ gamer influencers, 6 vernacular languages, and 8 top games. The content was offered through known platforms such as Instagram Reels, Instagram Collaboration Posts, and YouTube Shorts, to efficiently reach out to Gen Z gamers.
Speaking on the campaign, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu and Dentsu Gaming Lead said, “Each game live-stream is typically 3 to 5 hours long with no natural breaks or half-time. So, an interruptive pre-roll or mid-roll during the crucial game-play in a stream can be an irritating and frustrating experience for GenZers who hate traditional forms of advertising and also apply ad-blockers to not watch ads.
Stream O solved this problem with their scalable tech that works across multiple platforms like YouTube Live and Twitch and all popular games live-streams, so GenZers react, interact, and engage with the Intel Gamers Day in a way like never before.”
Apurva Jani, marketing director, Sales, marketing & communications group, Intel India added, “With Intel Gamer Days, we have created an impact on the gaming community year-on-year. India's gaming market is booming, and we at Intel are glad to be part of this growth. For the 2023 edition of Intel Gamer Days, we brought together 4000 gaming enthusiasts and more than 42 gaming influencers for celebrating gaming on the latest and greatest Intel powered devices.”
Tushaar Garg, founder and CEO, StreamO commented, “We are thrilled to be supporting Dentsu Gaming and Intel with the Intel Gamer Days for a third year in a row. This partnership illustrates conviction in StreamO’s gaming-marketing product to attract, retain, and nurture high-caliber partnerships.”