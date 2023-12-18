JetSynthesys and Animeta partner for GEPL, an e-sports event

Jio Cinema is the exclusive streaming partner for GEPL.
JetSynthesys’ first edition of the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL), a team-based cricket e-sports and entertainment league, unfolded on Real Cricket 24 (RC 24), a mobile cricket simulation game (co-owned by the same company). To market this, Jet Synthesys has partnered with Animeta, an AI-powered creator tech company, to bring onboard creators and artists.
The idea was to diversify the audience profile beyond regular gaming and e-sports enthusiasts and take it to viewers of cricket content on mobile with a significant proportion of GenZ audience.
Rajan Navani, founder and CEO, JetSynthesys, shared his perspective, "Cricket came to us from the West but today, I’m proud to say that our Made-in-India Real Cricket and GEPL have set the stage for India exporting cricket esports to the world. Animeta helped us onboard the right influencers and employ the correct influencer strategy to maximize the impact of these creators."
Commenting on the collaboration, Rohit Potphode, CEO, GEPL, said, “GEPL stands as the largest eCricket league globally. In order to appropriately match its immense scale, we collaborated with Animeta- Brandstar, a specialized influencer marketing platform. This partnership allowed us to enlist renowned influencers spanning cricket, gaming, and entertainment domains, ensuring a broad reach across diverse audience demographics.”
The famous comedic creator-duo Funcho (Shyam and Dhruv) were onboarded as the Series Galvanizers and renowned EPR aka Santhanam Srinivasan Iyer, a rock and hip-hop rapper and various creators and gamers joined the event. Popular gaming creator Shreeman Legend hosted a fan-meet attended by approximately 1000 fans.
Devdatta Potnis, CEO, Animeta added, "When you are trying to tap into a Gen Z audience, influencer marketing becomes an extremely important avenue, as social media is where this audience frequents daily. The approach was to tap into some key aspects across the whole spectrum of content habits that this audience has."
Biswamitra Ray, senior vice president, branded content and creator projects, Animeta, stated, "Selection of credible and relevant voices and high-relatability in the content is key to a campaign’s success. Whether it was for the social media posts made by the creators or the song composed specially for GEPL – we looked deeply into universal insights about the audience, whose attention we were trying to grab.”