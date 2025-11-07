JioBLAST brings creators and fans together with ‘ALL STARS vs India’

JioBLAST has announced ‘ALL STARS vs India’, its first creator-led esports entertainment format powered by Campa Energy. The Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) event will take place at GamingCon Bharat 2025 in Mumbai on November 29–30, featuring leading gaming creators and open tournaments for fans across India.

Designed as a hybrid of competition and community participation, the event allows players to either team up with or take on popular creators such as Payal Gaming, Shreeman Legend, Soul Regaltos, and Snax Gaming, blurring the lines between audiences and participants.

Charlie Cowdrey, CEO, JioBLAST, said: “We’re thrilled to launch JioBLAST ALL STARS vs India, a fan-first, creator-powered format designed to bring India’s next wave of gamers into the spotlight. This is just the beginning of how JioBLAST will redefine competitive entertainment in India.”

Megha Raturi, CMO, Reliance Consumer Products said: “Campa Energy is more than a beverage; it’s an attitude. By partnering with JioBLAST, we’re tapping into the spirit of India’s unstoppable youth, those rewriting the rules of competition and resilience through gaming.”

The initiative marks JioBLAST’s entry into India’s esports and gaming ecosystem, combining open qualifiers, solo tournaments exclusive to Jio users, and high-production showcase matches between creators and fans. The total prize pool is set at Rs 10 lakh.

A joint venture between Jio, BLAST, and RISE Worldwide Limited, JioBLAST aims to build an integrated esports IP ecosystem by combining Jio’s extensive digital reach with BLAST’s global gaming expertise and RISE’s event management experience.

With the Indian esports sector expanding rapidly, ‘ALL STARS vs India’ signals a new phase in creator-driven gaming entertainment, merging competition, content, and community engagement on one stage.