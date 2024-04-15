NODWIN Gaming partners with Global Esports Federation to serve as a portfolio management company

As a PMC, NODWIN Gaming also secures non-exclusive rights to host GEF-licensed events globally, which paves the way for synergistic collaborations amongst the company's subsidiaries and strategic partners worldwide. NODWIN Gaming’s recent acquisition of the Turkey-based Ninja Gaming readies the company for endeavors in Turkey, the Middle East, and North Africa, while its Singapore-based experiential marketing powerhouse Branded focuses on the Asia Pacific region. With its equity investment earlier this year into Freaks 4U Gaming, a full-service gaming and esports agency in Germany, NODWIN Gaming will tap into potential opportunities in developing GEF-licensed events in non-exclusive regions through the agency’s European as well as endemic and non-endemic network.