NODWIN Gaming partners with Omen by HP, Hyundai, Philips, and Loco for Split 2 of Valorant Challengers South Asia

Commenting on the Split 1 grand finals of the VCSA , Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming said, “First, our heartiest congratulations to Orangutan Gaming for winning Split 1 of the tournament. And to the Indian esports community, for making Split 1 such a huge success! We at NODWIN, along with our partners are striving to drive esports in India through our collaborated IPs. We aim to leverage our individual brand strengths and elevate the overall experience for the Indian esports community. Definitely a lot of work to be done but it is going to be an exciting journey for sure! We can assure Indian esports fanatics that the playoff stages for Split 2 is going to be even grander and filled with a lot more exhilarating moments. There will surely be a lot of sparks flying with the best teams fighting it out for a spot in the Grand Finale!”