OnePlus forays into esport, partners with Gods Reign, K9, and Cincinnati Kids

OnePlus, the global technology brand is officially entering the world of Indian esports. The brand announced its partnership with three top-tier esports teams—Gods Reign, K9, and Cincinnati Kids—reinforcing its commitment to building a gaming-first ecosystem.

The partnership extends to deep product integration, with players providing real-time feedback shaping current and future OnePlus devices. The collaboration aims to bring authentic, on-ground insights into its product development process, ensuring that each device is tested and refined in the most demanding mobile gaming environments.

Through this collaboration, OnePlus reaffirms its commitment to delivering industry-leading performance, particularly in gaming scenarios where frame rates, thermal efficiency, and sustained power matter most. The partnership is not just about creating a presence in esports, it’s about actively contributing to its future by aligning product strategy with the expectations of gamers and the community that supports them.

As part of the partnership, K9 and Cincinnati Kids will now compete as OnePlus Gods Reign, OnePlus K9 and OnePlus Cincinnati Kids — a move that reflects deeper integration and shared focus on delivering smooth, high-performance gaming experiences to a wider community.

“At OnePlus, our community has always been at the core of everything we do. Over the years, we’ve listened closely to our gaming community and understood their need for speed, performance, and reliability. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to the gaming community and marks an exciting step in empowering the next generation of mobile esports athletes,” said Marcel Campos, director of product strategy at OnePlus.