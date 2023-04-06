Online games to be governed by self-regulatory organisations

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar said that under the new rules, online wagering or betting will not be allowed.
The government of India has recently introduced new Information Technology rules which give the responsibility of deciding whether online games are permissible or not to a self-regulatory organisation.
The Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), Rajeev Chandrashekar, said that under these rules, wagering or betting will not be allowed.
The new regulations for online gaming aims to tackle the rising concerns around online gambling and betting platforms in the country. The objective of these regulations, according to Chandrasekhar, is to make sure that India's internet is "open and safe, trusted and accountable."
He highlighted that online gaming provides significant prospects for startups, but the lack of clarity on what is permissible has created uncertainty, which the new rules aim to resolve.
These rules that are expected to shape the future of the nascent but growing sector in the country, come after MeitY held a public consultation and discussions with stakeholders, including gaming companies, industry bodies, players, and lawyers, among others, in recent months.
“These rules don't deal with all the sophistication into what is game of chance or game of skill,” Chandrasekhar said at a recently held press briefing.
Under these rules, a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) will determine whether online games are permissible or not based on the presence of wagering. Games that involve wagering will be considered impermissible by the SRO, and any form of betting or wagering would be in violation of the new rules.
To ensure consistency and clarity, there will be several SROs. Chandrasekhar emphasised that the new regulations aim to address not only online gaming but also the problem of misinformation.