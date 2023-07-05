Philips unveils Gaming Team OneBlade for BGMI E-Sports

This collaboration marks a strategic development in Philips’s foray into the gaming industry strengthening its commitment to reaching the GenZ audience.
Philips India has announced its partnership with BGMI E-Sports further venturing into the world of gaming with the launch of its BGMI E-Sports team, named ‘OneBlade’. This collaboration marks a strategic development in Philips’s foray into the gaming industry strengthening its commitment to reaching the GenZ audience.
R Esports will represent Philips team OneBlade brand during their participation in BGMI tournaments featuring the brand's logo and carrying the tagline, ‘Move Fearlessly.’ The tagline reflects the synergy between Philips OneBlade's dedication to providing a No Nicks, No Cuts grooming experience and the team's playstyle in the competitive BGMI E-Sports tournaments. The players comprising the team include Abhinav Kumar, Harshit Kashyap, Dev Sapra, Badal Kumar Behara, Almaz Rahman, and Akhand Pratap Singh.
Talking about this collaboration, Deepali Agarwal, head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our gaming team, 'OneBlade,' for BGMI E-Sports. Building on our successful alliance for the launch of Philips OneBlade QP1424, we aim to cater to the grooming needs of the GenZ gamers with an enhanced product experience enabling them to ‘Move Fearlessly’. By supporting the talented players, we are confident in showcasing the Philips OneBlade spirit and capturing the enthusiasm of the gaming community. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead with BGMI E-Sports."
Abhinav “Hero” Kumar, the In-Game Leader of the team said, “We are very honored and excited to be associated with Philips OneBlade and together with them, will Move Fearlessly towards our goal of becoming the best.”
Philips OneBlade's foray into the gaming space follows its successful association as the styling partner for the NODWIN Valorant Challengers tournament.
Comprising skilled players from the R Esports team, which consistently ranks among the top 16 teams in BGMI across major tournaments, team ‘OneBlade’ is poised to make a lasting impact in the gaming community. From July 1 to October 1, 2023, the team will compete under the banner of the Philips OneBlade brand, participating in prominent BGMI tournaments, including the highly anticipated BGMI Mater Series Tournament.