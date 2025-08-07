Revenant Esports partners with Monster Energy as official Energy Drink Partner

Revenant Esports, the esports brand has announced signing of a strategic partnership, iQOO Revenant Xspark, with global beverage giant Monster Energy, a brand known for its association with extreme sports and lifestyle events, as the official energy drink partner.

iQOO Revenant Xspark -Monster Energy partnership will amplify Revenant Esports’ reach among the youth and gaming community, combining Monster’s image with Revenant’s competitive spirit.

Commenting on the partnership, Rohit N Jagasia, founder & CEO of Revenant Esports, said, “We are extremely delighted to announce our partnership with Monster Energy. This is not just an alliance between two brands. It is a testament to the rapid traction that esports is gaining across India. Like any sport, gaming also demands high performance, both physically and mentally. The association with Monster Energy is about aligning with a like-minded partner that understands the demands of a supercharged sports environment. Monster Energy's support will reinforce our ambition to become a dominant force in the world of esports.”

Monster Energy signed its first-ever Indian e-sports athlete, Scout, a prominent figure in the esports community and now also the brand ambassador of Revenant Xspark. Scout continues to make a distinct mark in e-sports and recognised as an icon for the Indian gaming audience.

Revenant values this partnership as a vital force in shaping the future and evolution of the broader Indian gaming ecosystem.