Sony Liv to exclusively live stream season 1 of Pro Cricket League

The first season of the Pro Cricket League is set to take place from October 18 to October 27, 2024, at the Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, and it has just been announced that Sony Liv will be the official streaming partner for the tournament.

Featuring matches with international cricketing stars such as Thisara Perera, Pawan Negi, Phil Mustard, Dilshan Munaweera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manpreet Gony, Bipul Sharma, Robin Bist, Mahesh Rawat, Vikas Tokas, and Navin Stewart, this partnership promises to provide fans with a premier viewing experience.

Sony Liv will deliver exclusive live coverage, allowing cricket fans to enjoy the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers will be able to stream every match live, capturing every ball, wicket, and boundary in real-time.

Pro Cricket League commissioner Chetan Sharma voiced his excitement, saying, “We believe our tournament holds the potential to offer something new and exciting in terms of cricketing action. Our sincere appreciation goes out to Sony Liv for their invaluable role in elevating this competition.”

Sachin Gupta, managing director and founder of the Pro Cricket League, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with Sony Liv, a name synonymous with quality sports streaming in India. With our streaming partner’s vast reach, we are confident this season will be bigger and better than ever."

Supporting this, executive director Ganesh Sharma added, “This collaboration ensures live updates of the Pro Cricket League reach homes and devices across India and beyond, making it a staple for cricket enthusiasts. We also see this as an opportunity to showcase the electrifying action that the tournament will bring in the days ahead.”

Sony Liv’s wide reach and high-quality streaming service will ensure that the excitement of the Pro Cricket League extends globally, expanding its audience beyond traditional boundaries. Fans can expect a seamless viewing experience across multiple devices, ensuring they won’t miss a moment of the action.