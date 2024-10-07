Tribes Communication launches Tribes Sports, a sports marketing and management unit

Tribes Communication, an integrated marketing and communications, announces the launch of Tribes Sports, which will focus on delivering comprehensive strategies that cater to every facet of the sports ecosystem.

In the world of sports, partnerships are the heartbeat of success and elevate not just teams and athletes, but entire communities. Tribes Sports is a comprehensive sports marketing and management vertical that provides a wide range of services across the sports and entertainment sectors. From league development to athlete representation, the venture will focus on fostering growth, engagement, and long-term success, all while delivering value to stakeholders and the fraternity.



“We are happy to embark on this new journey and incredibly proud to expand our services as Tribes Sports, empowering brands to discover exciting marketing opportunities through our specialised offerings, said Gour Gupta, chairman and managing director of Tribes Communication. “Tribes Sports is a natural extension of our goal to push boundaries and create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. With our expertise in integrated marketing communications solutions, we look forward to setting new benchmarks in India’s growing sports ecosystem.”

Tribes Sports will offer a wide array of services, which include providing strategic counsel to sports organisations, clubs, and athletes on business development, performance enhancement, and brand building to sports league and franchise development. The vertical will focus on live entertainment and event and hospitality management, curating distinct and nouvelle sports concepts to engage fans and stakeholders in impactful experiences.

Sports investment consulting, which focuses on advising investors on effectively allocating capital within the sports industry and assisting clients identify opportunities in teams, leagues, facilities, media rights, and related industries like fitness and sports tech is another key service on offer in addition to helping organisations monetise their intellectual property.

Tribes Sports will be spearheaded under the able guidance of Ambika Sharma, who in her current role has been leading key businesses for the organisation. “At Tribes, we believe in giving a platform for growth to our own people within the system. Ambika brings with her tremendous passion, experience and a zeal to deliver the best. We believe that her tenacity to fight against all odds, and her hunger to go beyond the ask makes her the perfect fit to lead this new initiative. We are confident that her dynamism and determination will be paramount in helping us in our growth,” stated Gour Gupta.



Speaking about the new venture, Ambika Sharma, head of Tribes Sports, shared, “The sports industry is one of the most dynamic sectors in the world today. With the launch of Tribes Sports, we are leveraging our extensive marketing expertise to support sports, clients, athletes, and brands in achieving global success. Long-term partnerships and sponsorships will be vital in fostering deeper connections and building brand loyalty. Our goal is to bring a fresh level of innovation and strategic thinking to sports marketing and management, ensuring our clients stay competitive in this fast-paced environment. I am thrilled about this new role and grateful to Tribes for trusting me to lead this business unit."