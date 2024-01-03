Vi and Team Vitality join forces to elevate esports in India

This feature will give Vi customers the opportunity to engage in esports and allow exclusive access to Team Vitality's well-known tournaments.
According to the State of India Gaming Report 2022, the Indian esports industry is expected to grow to $140 million by 2027. To capitalise on this consumer category, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Paris based Team Vitality, the esports organisations, have announced a long-term union to boost the esports ecosystem in India.
With this first of its kind collaboration, the two brands jointly aim to create opportunities and exposures to esports fans and gaming enthusiasts alike. The partnership encompasses many aspects such as brand sponsorship, content partnerships, gaming events and unique experiences at a never-seen-before scale. This will enable Vi customers to participate in esports and allow exclusive access to some of the popular Team Vitality tournaments and teams. This partnership will create opportunities for budding esports talent from across the country to have access to professional players, master classes, meet & greets with esports talent and many other opportunities.
Through this association with Team Vitality, Vi now aims to deepen its focus on esports in India. Vi Games in recent past forayed into the esports segment by hosting popular free-to-play tournaments across games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Free Fire Max, Asphalt 9, Clash Royale, etc.
Commenting on the association, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi said “Gaming has always been our strategic focus area and we have continuously strived to strengthen our gaming portfolio with right partnerships and relevant offerings. Over the last few years, esports has revolutionized the mobile gaming arena especially with younger audiences, and hence, deepening our focus in this space was a natural progression for Vi Games. We are excited to partner with one of the leading esports organizations of the world - Team Vitality. Together, we aim to drive and democratize access to the esports ecosystem in India. In the coming months, we will introduce some exciting esports and other youth centric content for our consumers to experience.”
Speaking on the occasion Randall Fernandez, managing director, Team Vitality India said, “We are exhilarated to announce our partnership with Vi. We are at a juncture where technology will catapult gaming to the next level and eagerly look forward to our journey together. We will unlock new horizons searching for aspiring gaming talent across the length and breadth of the country, set new precedents and create indelible marks within the esports industry.”