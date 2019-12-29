10 things I wish advertising agency heads kept in mind while pitching

Answer the ‘Why’ and ‘Why not?’ of the brief:

Most agencies go to great lengths to answer the ‘Why’ of the brief. However, anticipating and proactively answering the ‘Why not’ just elevates the pitch to the next level. For example, when the pitcher makes a recommendation for using a jingle in an ad campaign he will mostly answer ‘why’ doing so will deliver great results. However, if the pitcher could include a few key insights around the ‘why not’ - like jingles are catchy when compared to articles and less expensive when compared to television advertisements, while also having the ability to blend into electronic / digital advertisements, it would make the pitch more compelling.