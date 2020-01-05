1000 days into corporate life...

Work for great bosses. Screw the pay till you learn enough. You can choose to ignore all else in this article if you stick to this. Great bosses don't preach or teach. They involve you and are happy to see you do better without their guidance.

Social media is only a test tube that can carry a solution. Don't confuse it for the solution itself. Use it wisely.

Ideas are not worth a million dollars. Execution is. Do it. A plan on paper looks a lot different from the one in reality. Trust me here.

Lastly, put yourself first. If you are a workaholic, make sure you take a break from work when you feel stressed or get trapped in monotony. Have a personal life. Keep your best people in the best of spirits. End of the day, this journey is for you and them. Make it count.