7 things digital marketing has changed about classical marketing

In comparison, Tanya, though nominally a marketing manager herself, by her own admission, gets to focus mostly on tasks that can be classified as sub-sets of digital marketing alone. As she recounted, the bulk of her work pertains to managing her company’s social media presence and content management, plus influencer marketing activities, which also happen to rely dominantly on digital channels and platforms.

According to her, aspects of her job that relate to product or placement matters typically get taken care of by her techie teammates. The product (or service, in her case) is largely tech-supported and so is fulfilment. Pricing is mostly partner and incentive-driven, and is not something that a marketing manager in her company typically gets to manage closely.