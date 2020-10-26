A better kind of vanity: Beauty brands in the new normal

Brands that can help articulate these answers are the ones that will thrive. They will need an ecosystem of idea and identity; communication and content; accessible expertise and products-as-experiences, in order to do so. They will have to talk about emotional and functional benefits in a completely different language. These brands can partner women in authoring authentic beauty stories, in which media and pop-culture have a smaller role to play. They can decisively turn the tide for beauty, transforming it into something as deeply personal instead of merely performative. After all, as the studies keep telling us, the face we look most at on those multiple Zoom calls, is our own.