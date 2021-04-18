A joyride of a lifetime astride a bull in a china shop

To cut a long story short, AK persisted and I finally agreed to meet him on a Friday evening at 6 pm. I landed at Ulka’s Nirmal office before time and was told that AK will soon see me. Soon became forever and I must have sent 5 messages to him through the security guard (called Tiwary). Nothing worked. Then I sent in a final message saying that I am leaving. AK was out in a jiffy, flippantly apologised and met me, again in a smoke-filled cabin. By the way, AK liked the blue and grey colours and he was wearing that combination on that day too. And OMG, the meeting went on and on over coffee and endless platters of sandwiches which he kept gorging on – it was not an interview really, but him talking passionately about his vision and mission for Ulka and everything else under the sun. I remember vividly what he had said to me that day finally when I asked him why I should join him – “Nagesh, I am trying to resurrect a down-in-the-dumps Ulka and I have definite plans for it. I need a strong finance partner given my predilections to brand building. I will be focussing on attracting and retaining clients, but I would want you to ensure for me a strong balance sheet. Can you help me do that?” A clear one line ‘brief’ that! In my mind, clearly the importance of finance is industry neutral and at the end of the day, everything ends in a balance sheet. Hence, his words stayed in my mind. Truth be told, 99% of my family and friends, some from the ad world, advised me to decline the sinking-ship-Ulka offer. Contrarian that I innately am, I said to myself that I should take up the challenge. I joined Ulka Advertising on 21st May 1990.