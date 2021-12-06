A quick roadmap to overcome marketing challenges in 2022

To build cohesive customer journeys, one must ensure that the teams and departments work together as a single, dynamic entity. If the company’s workflows or policies are not set up for this, a suitable amount of restructuring may be required to allow cross-team collaboration and role-based access to cross-functional data. The customer data resting on all other systems, devices, and applications in a company – whether in the cloud or on-premise – needs to be integrated and unified as well.