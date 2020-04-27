"Aal Izz well", writes, Ford's Kaushik Prasad about our new market realities

But some very public tools of security remain, like the frisking and baggage scanners. They are part of the "new normal" we have adapted to and have come to expect while visiting hotels and malls. And these visible symbols of security serve a very important purpose as this analogy from the 2009 film ‘3 Idiots’ can help explain. In the film, Rancho narrates a story of their village watchman who yelled “Aal Izz Well” (All Is well) while on his nightly patrol. This reassured the villagers who slept peacefully until the day when robbers struck, and the villagers discovered that the watchman suffered from night blindness. Just as the watchman’s cries comforted the villagers, these visible symbols of security, in addition to aiding security efforts, assuage our fears, reassure us that precautions are being taken and we can safely watch a movie, shop or enjoy dinner with our families. Even if the frisking is perfunctory and scanning machines may be faulty in some places, they led us a sense of security.