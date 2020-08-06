Ad fraud: The one disease that digital marketers need to avoid

Fraud today can assume myriad forms:

• Traffic sourcing: Here, bots appear as human traffic and fraudsters sell bulk impressions to publishers at low costs.

• Ad stacking: This technique involves placing multiple ads on top of one another, to create several fake impressions on a single page view.

• Pixel stuffing: The fraudster forcefully stuffs an ad into a single or a few pixels on the screen, making it unreadable to humans, yet being counted as an ad.

· Cookie stuffing: Fraudsters circumvent attribution models by adding a cookie to a user from an entirely unrelated site that she never visited, effectively getting paid for non-users’ action.

• Ad injection: Here the impostor ad usually covers or at times even replaces the original ad that the publisher displayed.

· Location fraud: Fraudsters will send false location information, while the ad actually serves elsewhere.

• Fake app installs: This scam is carried out either by fake mobile devices installing apps and getting credit, or by thousands of real phones being commanded to download apps and get install fees.

• SDK (Software Development Kit) spoofing: This involves bots in apps that send fake clicks/installs to the respective MMP (mobile measurement partner) which counts them as genuine.

• Domain spoofing: When fraudsters make buyers think that their ad is going to a premium site, when instead it’s loaded on a low-quality website.