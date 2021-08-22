Ad-tech and the missing stamp of 24 carat assurance

Enter programmatic - suddenly we have the possibility of efficiently targeting the right kind of users wherever they go on the internet. Truly mouthwatering but with a massive portion of risk served on the side, namely, that there is no way for a brand to know where its ad is being served! It could come up on a politically sensitive article on some cheap website, that, for all we know, was made only to manipulate elections. It could figure on pages where race or gender or other sensitive content is being discussed.