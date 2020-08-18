Advertising in the time of Covid - if the juice you’re drinking is not building immunity, does it even deserve to exist?

I am sure a few of us will be able to sleep better on an anti-corona mattress safe in the delusion that coming to work in Siyaram will make us invincible. Sadly, these claims are as false and deceptive as the promises your neta makes during elections. No woman has been able to transform her cactus-like hair into silky splendour with just a shampoo. No child has become tall because he glugs health drinks every morning. And the same holds true for your Chywanprash ice cream that claims to vanquish Covid for you.