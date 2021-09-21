Am I a writer or an impostor?

Whether it is the trudge between one campaign and another or between one kind of writing and the next, any writing can only be the journey. It’s about growing up, and if we haven’t gone beyond the skill of writing for mass consumption into regions and forms that introduce a new way, a new thought, we still have a long way to go. I think I lost my bearing. I forgot I was a writer only because I loved to write. But it is never too late for an impostor to open his eyes to himself, and slice open his own heart once in two decades.