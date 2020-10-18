An analogy, a quote and a 24-carat tragedy called India...

That as a society we now have zero immunity against right-wing mobs who want to dictate to us what we should wear, who we should marry, what we should celebrate, and most importantly how we should think. Worse, they also tell us in no uncertain terms that our instincts as compassionate human beings are just plain inappropriate. So please check those silly sentiments at your agency’s ‘liberal’ door before you decide to create any piece of communication. After all, a Hindu girl has no agency and therefore has no business marrying a Muslim boy in the first place, leave alone making the rest of us feel warm and fuzzy about their smooth cultural and religious union. It tells the lakhs and lakhs of happily married couples and beautifully-integrated families across faiths that their lived-in experience counts for nothing because hey, the so-called guardians of Hindu faith deem it so!