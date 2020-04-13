An examination of our own pandemics

3. The ‘everything’s an opportunity’ delusion

Advertising has been wonderfully opportunistic at most times. Agencies have excelled, over the years, in latching onto festivals and topical events. From Diwali to Halloween, Zidane’s head-butt to Mangalyaan; many brands have found novel ways to incorporate this seamlessly as part of their conversation. But as a feisty rodeo horse would concur, not everything can be ridden on. There are times when these associations tend to be a bit of a stretch. Sometimes, they can even be tasteless. The current crisis is one such example. While some brands have managed to generously and selflessly deliver real-time tangible benefits; quite a few still seem to believe in leveraging this catastrophe, based on the troubling assumption that they need to be top of mind. ‘Silence is golden’ is a proverb which can be traced back to ancient Egypt. It should find more relevance in such times. As the wise pharaohs would say, (and I am taking considerable liberties with paraphrasing this), it is better for many brands to be mum at such times, than incur the wrath of the market mummies.