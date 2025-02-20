Are likes and views the sole indicators of social media success?

Over the past month and a half, every pitch on Shark Tank India has shared a common theme: the 'sharks' consistently enquire about follower counts and the most viral reel. In one episode, although a reel garnered over a million views, the number of likes was low, indicating inorganic engagement.

This prompts an important question: Are followers and views the sole significant metrics?

The challenge is to present visible metrics in a way that makes them appear impressive. Many brands turn to purchasing followers and enhancing post visibility, but does this truly have a significant impact?

Upon examining more than 150 brands throughout India, we discovered that both engagement and effectiveness rates tend to be relatively low. Food apps demonstrate remarkable engagement, attributed to their unique and captivating copy.

This leads us to a broader consideration: although impressive metrics such as views and followers may be appealing, genuine brand success is fundamentally based on meaningful engagement. The focus should be on the quality of your connection with the audience, rather than the number of people present.

Measuring social media success: A three-step framework

The costs of paid media are increasing annually. Meta's most recent results indicate a rise of over 15% in advertising costs, and as an increasing number of brands vie for the same audience, these expenses are expected to continue to escalate. Relying solely on paid ads is unsustainable if organic social media is not performing well.

A structured framework is essential for effectively measuring your organic social media traffic.

Step 1: Reach

Reach encompasses more than just follower count; it also includes impressions, new subscribers, and overall visibility. A robust reach guarantees visibility for your brand; however, it does not automatically imply that individuals are engaging with it.

Zomato consistently expands its organic reach by utilising trending topics, clever content, and engaging in real-time interactions.

Many brands enhance their posts to rapidly expand reach; however, this frequently results in a decline in engagement and traffic. Although it might be effective in the short term, it does not ensure meaningful interactions or sustainable results.

Step 2: Engagement

Reach alone does not provide a complete picture. The manner in which individuals engage with your content is significant. Robust engagement fosters community and encourages audiences to return.

Engagement includes:

● Likes, comments, shares, and saves – indicators of how valuable and interesting your content is.

● Conversations and relationships – high engagement means your brand is resonating and building loyalty.



For instance, Amul maintains high audience engagement through topical creative posts that ignite conversations, whereas Dunzo employs humour and relatable content to foster strong interactions.

Step 3: Traffic

High traffic indicates that your social media efforts are effectively guiding users through the sales funnel, enhancing conversions and fostering business growth. The primary objective is to drive business impact. Track:

● Click-through rates – are users moving from social to your website?

● Conversions and sales – is social media turning engagement into revenue?

Brands such as Nykaa and boAt successfully drive website traffic through influencer collaborations, interactive content, and exclusive offers on social media.

The role of analytics in social media marketing

Analytics enables businesses to optimise campaigns, monitor engagement, and enhance content strategies. Companies that leverage data experience significantly higher rates of acquisition (23 times), profitability (19 times), and retention (7 times).

1. Set up a social media analytics framework

Define clear objectives—brand awareness, social proof, product launches, community building, or sales growth. The ultimate goal shapes the entire framework and data collection.

For instance, Tata Neu examines customer interactions within its super app to enhance content strategies and increase engagement, making certain that promotions correspond with user interests.

2. Identify and align KPIs

Key Performance Indicators assess success. No single KPI provides a complete picture; therefore, it is essential to monitor a variety of metrics associated with business performance.

For instance, Mamaearth monitors website traffic resulting from influencer partnerships. They assess conversion rates and customer acquisition costs to enhance future campaigns.

Furthermore, allocating and measuring budget impact aids in effectively assessing ROI.

3. Track key metrics

Track various KPIs to ensure that strategies align with business objectives and produce tangible results.

For instance, Swiggy monitors real-time engagement, order conversions from social advertisements, and customer retention rates derived from campaign insights, which assists them in refining their offers and content.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of major KPIs that marketers track:

Final Words

Social media offers an immense opportunity for brands, but success isn’t just about numbers—it’s about impact.

Rather than chasing views and followers, brands should focus on KPIs that drive real business growth—because in the end, it’s not about being popular; it’s about being profitable.

(Our guest author, Saurabh Agrawal, is the CEO of DAiOM, a consulting firm helping brands grow omni-channel with the use of analytics and growth marketing. Previously he held CXO positions at American Express, Lenskart, and Tata Group.)

