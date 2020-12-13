Are you lonesome tonight? A brand can help!

Once I asked few young participants in a focus group to create two collages; one depicting the happy side of their lives and the other the opposite. Loneliness emerged as a key element of the unhappy side of their lives. A participant explained “We are stressed most of the time…stressed with studies, friends, career…in Instagram we show how happy we are but all that is not true, we don’t know who to tell us about our sadness…don’t want to tell parents as they get upset…sometimes I tell my friends but fear if they tell others…or think I am weird…so most of the times keep it all inside”.