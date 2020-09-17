ASCI’s role complementary to new law

When the Consumer Protection Act draft was issued two years ago, there was some speculation whether there were going to be two bodies now looking after misleading advertising. Because all misleading advertising in the country was overseen by the ASCI. Even government departments like AYUSH and FSSAI passed on complaints received by them to the ASCI for processing. Even the Ministry of Consumer Affairs passed on complaints received by them on to the ASCI for processing. This was a good sign and in line with the global best practice.