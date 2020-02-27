Attribution… or the lack thereof?

It is within this paradigm, softer measures like brand love, trust and advocacy play a pivotal role in making consumers switch from one brand to the other without any apparent rational explanation. The point being, the emotional trigger leading to persuasion (and the action) may have happened at a point in the continuum other than the last or the second last click, that perhaps a time decay model may not even capture. How many times has it happened - that a brand added in the shopping cart has been replaced by another at the last moment because of a memory trigger of a conversation at a social do or the kid’s birthday party?