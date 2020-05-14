BARC and TRAI: An international perspective on TV measurement

However, it is also important to remember that a TV currency is not just there to serve the advertising industry. TV is an increasingly complex ecosystem, with funding coming, yes, from advertising, but increasingly from subscriptions, content production, sales and licencing deals, all of which also need a currency as a gold standard. All of this tends towards the broadcasters having a majority share in funding, and overseeing an independent body with advertiser and agency representation. The JIB system works well around the world and acknowledges that the measurement system is there for all parties, not just the advertisers.