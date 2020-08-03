Brahm Vasudeva made the client-agency partnership sing

One day he spoke to me on this candidly. He said, “If you are going to sell the agency and start reporting to an overseas boss, please let me know well in advance. I have seen how this works early in my career. I do not wish to work with unseen bosses.” Brahm went on to explain. According to him, the big international agencies place a priority on their global clients, and consequently the top talent was always directed to support such clients. After all they were paying the big fees globally and he understood that. He said Hawkins did not wish to work with B and C teams and be marginalised in this process. This was a major strategic consideration in Brahm’s mind. I reassured him that nothing like that was going to happen, as long as I was on the agency side.